California governor rejects supervised drug injection plan

Gov. Jerry Brown reviews a measure with his wife, Anne Gust Brown, second from left, as staff members Camille Wagner, left, and Graciela Castillo-Krings, right, look on at his Capitol office, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday is the last day for Brown to approve or veto bills passed by the legislature. Brown, who will be leaving office in January, is acting on some on the last pieces of legislation in his tenure as governor. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo