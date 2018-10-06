Nobel prize for Congo surgeon exposes region’s deadly threat

Denis Mukwege, center, celebrates with his staff after learning he has been awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, at the Panzi hospital in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Mukwege, 63, founded the hospital and has treated thousands of women, many of whom were victims of gang rape. Armed men tried to kill him in 2012, forcing him to temporarily leave the country. “The importance of Dr. Mukwege’s enduring, dedicated and selfless efforts in this field cannot be overstated. He has repeatedly condemned impunity for mass rape and criticized the Congolese government and other countries for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war,” the Nobel committee said in its citation Friday. (Norwegian Church Aid via AP) AP