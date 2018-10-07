SpaceX lit up the sky with satellite launch, rocket landing. Did you see it?

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night came with a sonic boom warning.

And also, a major light show that was seen all over California just after, including the Central Valley.

Cue the local Tweet storm, which were surprisingly slim on UFO mentions.

I assume this is the SpaceX rocket. Crowd outside of Clovis Target freaking out. (Me included) pic.twitter.com/WzyD49Yi4G — Mackenzie Mays (@MackenzieMays) October 8, 2018

It was beautiful to view from Fresno, CA pic.twitter.com/433TP05tLj — Cla (@clacam24) October 8, 2018

Space X as seen from Clovis! pic.twitter.com/XmtyqShFov — Chad McCollum (@ChadMcCollum) October 8, 2018

Some of the visuals came from the launch itself, which put an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into orbit. Part of it was from the recovery of the rocket’s first-stage booster, which landed back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.