EU drug agency urges approval for dengue vaccine

FILE - In this Monday, March 5, 2018 file photo, protesters display placards during a rally at the Sanofi Pasteur office in suburban Taguig city to protest the drug company’s deal with the Government on the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, in the east of Manila, Philippines. Europe’s drug regulator has recommended the approval of the first vaccine for dengue despite concerns about the vaccine’s wide use and a lawsuit in the Philippines alleging that it was linked to three deaths. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo