Whistleblower says California prison officials misled judge

FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, an inmate, on suicide watch, is escorted by correctional officers at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran, Calif. The chief psychiatrist for California’s prison system is alleging that state officials provided inaccurate or misleading information to a federal judge and inmates’ attorneys, giving the false impression that the system is properly caring for mentally ill inmates. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 said she plans to hear public testimony from the whistleblower. A lawyer for Gov. Jerry Brown says other corrections employees may have a different point of view. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo