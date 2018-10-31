Gas leak closes streets, prompts evacuation in midtown Sacramento

A gas leak at 21st and N Street in midtown Sacramento Wednesday has closed nearby roads and caused evacuations after a gas line was hit during road work, said the Sacramento Fire Department.
According to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade, a contract company was doing work in the roadway and hit a gas line in the area of the intersection of 21st and N Street. They called the fire department to report the line had been hit, Wade said.
A one-block radius has been evacuated around the intersection, Wade said, as a precautionary measure due to the size of the gas leak. Wade said it was possible that the leak is from a main gas line.
PG&E is on the scene of the gas leak with “a small army,” said Wade, and thirteen Fire Department personnel are remaining on the scene as well.
21st Street is currently closed from O Street to Capitol Avenue and N Street is closed from 20th to 22nd, according to the fire department. Wade did not have an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
