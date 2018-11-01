Nevada jury: $250K per mental patient dumped to other states

FILE - In this June 12, 2013 file photo, James Flavy Coy Brown talks during a news conference at the ACLU headquarters in Las Vegas. A Nevada jury has put the state and a mental hospital administrator on the hook for close to $9 million in class-action damages for sending patients unaccompanied to states including California, Florida and Michigan. Brown is the lead plaintiff. An eight-woman civil jury decided Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 that every Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital patient who was given a bus ticket to another city and no other arrangements for care after June 2011 should receive $250,000. Damages could top $22 million, according to attorney Mark Merin, who represents Brown. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo