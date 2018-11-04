Ohio likely to consider medical pot for opioid addiction

In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, photo Brad Lander, a clinical psychologist in the department of addiction medicine at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains his skepticism about the use of medical marijuana to fight opioid addiction in Columbus, Ohio. Lander says marijuana impairs judgment, motor control, memory and is linked to amotivational syndrome, which results in apathy and a decreased interest in activities. Andrew Welsh-Huggins AP Photo