Rams get receiver Cooper Kupp back in lineup to face Saints

The Los Angeles Rams got a boost in their quest to stay undefeated, getting wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup at New Orleans after he missed three weeks with a knee injury.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks both have their starting running backs in the lineup. Melvin Gordon (hamstring) was listed as questionable for the Chargers, the same designation the Seahawks gave Chris Carson (hip) on the injury report.
Demaryius Thomas is set for a significant role in his return to Denver. The Texans lost Will Fuller, their second-leading receiver, to a knee injury to necessitate the trade for Thomas. Houston's third-leading receiver, rookie Keke Coutee, didn't make the trip because of a hamstring injury.
The Broncos were down three starters. Safety Darian Stewart (neck stingers), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were all out. Will Parks replaced Stewart and Tramaine Brock stated in place of Roby. Rookie Josey Jewell has been getting snaps in place of the oft-injured Marshall.
Here are the inactives for Sunday's Week 9 games:
___
LA RAMS-NEW ORLEANS
Rams: WR Nick Williams, DB Darious Williams, RB John Kelly, OLB Trevon Young (back), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt and DT Tanzel Smart.
Saints: C Will Clapp, DE Marcus Davenport (Toe), S J.T. Gray, OL Chaz Green, DE Mitchel Loewen, T Michael Ola, LB Manti Te'o.
___
LA CHARGERS-SEATTLE
Chargers: S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Detrez Newsome, DE Chris Landrum, C Cole Toner, T Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp, DE Joey Bosa.
Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, CB Neiko Thorpe, S Maurice Alexander, G Jordan Simmons, G Ethan Pocic, DT Nazair Jones, DT Poona Ford.
___
HOUSTON-DENVER
Texans: WR Keke Coutee; CB Aaron Colvin; CB Johnathan Joseph; S Andre Hall, CB Deante Burton; ILB Zach Cunningham; DE Joel Health.
Broncos: WR/KR DaeSean Hamilton; S Darian Stewart; RB Royce Freeman; CB Bradley Roby; ILB Brandon Marshall; G Sam Jones, G/C Sam Jones.
___
KANSAS CITY-CLEVELAND
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, LB Justin Houston, LB Frank Zombo, C Mitch Morse, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da'Mari Scott, DB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Schobert, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, Chad Thomas.
___
DETROIT-MINNESOTA
Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OT Andrew Donnal
Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Roc Thomas, SS Andrew Sendejo, LB Anthony Barr, LG Tom Compton, DE Tashawn Bower
___
CHICAGO-BUFFALO
Bears: LB Khalil Mack, WRs Allen Robinson II and Kevin white, DB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward, TE Ben Braunecker and DT Bilal Nichols.
Bills: QBs Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Trent Murphy, OLs Ike Boettger and Conor McDermott and WR Cam Phillips.
___
TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones II, CB M.J. Stewart, OL Evan Smith, OL Alex Cappa, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DE Demone Harris.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Amini Silatolu, G Brendan Mahon, DE Marquis Haynes, LB Andre Smith, CB Josh Hawkins.
___
NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Frankie Luvu, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, TE Neal Sterling, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, LB Martrell Spaight, C Wesley Johnson, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.
___
PITTSBURGH-BALTIMORE
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin, OT Ronnie Stanley, OT James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, RB Ty Montgomery, LB Tim Williams.
___
ATLANTA-WASHINGTON
Falcons: CB Robert Alford (ankle), K Matt Bryant (right hamstring), RB Brian Hill, DE Steven Means, G Austin Pasztor, G Rees Odhiambo, OT Matt Gono.
Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, RB Chris Thompson, LT Trent Williams, CB Adonis Alexander, S Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, WR Brian Quick.
