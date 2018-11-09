Thai lawmakers back legalizing medical marijuana

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, a police officer shows buds of marijuana before a news conference Bangkok, Thailand. The National Legislative Assembly on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, submitted amendments that would put marijuana and the plant kratom, popular locally as a stimulant and painkiller, into a legal category that would allow for their licensed possession and distribution under regulated conditions. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo