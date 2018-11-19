36 contract chickenpox at North Carolina private school

Officials say more children have contracted chickenpox at a North Carolina private school with a high rate of parents who seek religious exemptions from vaccine requirements.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that as of Friday, 36 children have contracted chickenpox at the Asheville Waldorf School. The newspaper reports that more than two-thirds of the school's 152 students haven't received the vaccine, which became available in the U.S. in 1995. The school's website says it enrolls children from early childhood through sixth grade.
Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services' Dr. Jennifer Mullendore says the outbreak should cause concern. She tells the newspaper that while the virus isn't serious for most people, it can cause hospitalization for some children.
School officials didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.
