EPA decision soon on chemical compounds tied to health risks

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo the Rogue River flows underneath Algoma Ave. NE in Algoma Township, Mich. The Michigan DEQ is asking Wolverine World Wide to expand perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, or PFAS, testing in the area. There’s growing evidence that long-term exposure to the perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, or PFAS, can be dangerous, even in tiny amounts. The Environmental Protection Agency is looking at how to respond to a public push for stricter regulation of the chemicals, in production since the 1940s. A decision is expected soon. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Garret Ellison