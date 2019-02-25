Dems block Senate GOP bill on infants surviving abortions

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is pushing toward a vote on Republican legislation that would threaten prison for doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions. “I want to ask each and every one of my colleagues whether or not we’re OK with infanticide,” the measure’s chief sponsor, Sasse, said Monday, Feb. 25, 2018, as debate began. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo