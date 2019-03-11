Pompeo defends Trump budget; says 23 percent cut won’t hurt State Department’s ‘swagger’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that big funding cuts proposed for his agency won’t hurt America’s “swagger” abroad.
The Trump administration’s budget plan, released Monday, would slash the budget for the State Department and international programs by more than 23 percent.
In an interview Monday with McClatchy’s Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle, Pompeo said he was deeply involved in preparing the budget and would support it before Congress.
“I’ll testify on Capitol Hill in a week or two on our budget and I’m very confident that the State Department will have the resources it needs,” Pompeo said. “It always has. President Trump has ensured that it has. And we’ll get to where we’ll need to be.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The people who work at the State department “understand what’s going on,” Pompeo said.
“What they needed wasn’t more money,” he said. “What they needed was a leader who was prepared to empower them, was prepared to let them go out and do their job.”
When he became Secretary of State last year, Pompeo pledged to help the agency “get its swagger back.” Asked on Monday how that would be possible when the agency was facing such deep cuts, Pompeo was unfazed.
“When I talked about swagger it was about going out in the world and having the confidence that as an American diplomat you represent the greatest nation in the history of the world,” he said.
“That’s what the people of the State Department want. We’re giving it to them in spades. They’re responding to it wonderfully. We’re doing wonderful work all around the world.”
Comments