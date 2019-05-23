Maine governor to hold summit on the opioid epidemic

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is convening a summit in the capital city to address the opioid crisis this summer.

The July 19 event at the Augusta Civic Center aims to bring together health care providers, medical experts, law enforcement officials and affected individuals and families.

Addresses will be delivered by Michael Botticelli, director of drug control policy for former President Barack Obama, and Sam Quinones, author of the book about the nation's opioid epidemic, "Dreamland."

Mills said the state is expanding treatment, education and prevention, and supporting law enforcement. But she said "much more" must be done "to stem the tide of this deadly epidemic."

A report last month found that drug overdose deaths in Maine dropped 15% last year, but still account for about one death each day.