Alabama House may slow bill to legalize medical marijuana

Alabama lawmakers could make changes to medical marijuana legislation after the bill hit opposition in the House.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said last week he expects lawmakers to create a study commission instead of legalizing the use of medical marijuana this session.

The Alabama Senate earlier this month voted 17-6 for a bill that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor's approval.

The House Health Committee has scheduled a Tuesday morning public hearing on the bill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana programs.