Body of missing Sacramento-area automotive journalist found in Mokelumne River

David Gordon Johnson. Search efforts for the 43 year old automotive journalist culminated into a large scale, multi-agency search operation on Saturday June 15, 2019 which saturated the area between Electra Hydro Power Plant and Pardee Reservoir with over 100 searchers.

Rangers from the East Bay Municipal Utilities District found the body Thursday afternoon in the Mokelumne River near the inlet of Lake Pardee, north of Valley Springs, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson’s family friend, Abigail Bassett, announced on Twitter on Thursday night that Johnson’s body had been located and thanked everyone who searched for Johnson since he was reported missing June 5.

It absolutely breaks my heart to be the bearer of this news. The Calaveras County authorities have let us know that they have recovered Davey's body. He was found in the river. Jaclyn has asked me to share the news. (1 of 3) — Abigail Bassett (@AbigailBassett) June 21, 2019

The search included more than 100 people from agencies across the state trekking over 448 miles on foot around the Mokelumne River canyon between the Electra Hydropower Plant and Pardee Reservoir, officials said.

Boats, helicopters and drones were also used in the search. Calaveras sheriff’s detectives said they believe the last known contact from Johnson, 43, was a selfie he texted a friend on Wednesday, June 5.

By examining the photograph, detectives said, they were able to locate Johnson’s parked motorcycle at Big Bar River Access on Friday, June 7.

Trained K9’s were then tracked Johnson’s scent from the motorcycle to the Mokelumne River’s edge, where his wallet, cameras and some electronics were located.

“Prior to the discovery of the body, Sheriff’s Detectives pieced together circumstances and evidence which suggested that David Johnson may have entered the Mokelumne River and become the victim of accidental drowning,” the press release says. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Johnson, of Sacramento County, was a contributor to Car and Driver magazine, according to an article from the magazine after his disappearance.