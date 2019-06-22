Nurses picket for new contract at NJ hospital

Nurses at a New Jersey hospital have been picketing to protest lack of progress on a new contract.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that more than 160 registered nurses and supporters rallied Saturday at Shore Medical Center.

The 320 registered nurses have been negotiating since the fall on a contract that expired at the end of the year.

Shore Nurses Union Co-President Dottie Rudert says disagreements remain on many items such as health benefits and responsibilities of on-duty nurses.

Hospital spokesman Brian Cahill says management will continue to negotiate "in good faith" on a pact that serves the interests of the center, the patients and "our outstanding nurses."

Rudert said if contract negotiations continue to stall, members will vote on whether to strike, and that could happen "very soon."