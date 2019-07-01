A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

Battle Creek Enquirer. June 30, 2019

Transparency still a major issue in Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented a $60.2 billion budget to the Legislature Tuesday that includes a .45 cent per gallon increase in the gas tax, which is projected to raise $2.5 billion a year for road repairs. Kathleen Gray, Detroit Free Press Lansing Bureau

It was Tuesday, March 5 that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed the state's budget for Fiscal Year 2020 which begins on October 1. The LSJ Editorial Board at the time called the executive proposal - and the 45-cent fuel tax it includes - a "good opening salvo," and "one that starts a much needed conversation."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Problem is, there hasn't been much conversation.

And no alternatives have been revealed by legislators in the nearly four months that have passed since the proposal was announced.

July 1 marks the beginning of the fiscal year used chiefly by schools and colleges to budget without interruption to the academic calendar.

It also will mark the first time in nearly a decade that Michigan's state government has failed to pass a budget by this date.

Though the official deadline is September 30, by not passing the budget early this year state legislators are foreshadowing what's to come.

Holding decisions until close to deadline fosters political gamesmanship, creates situations that are ripe for secrecy and subverts the public debate that is a hallmark of our democracy.

That's simply unacceptable.

After signing the budget last year, then-Gov. Rick Snyder said, "I am proud of the budget I signed today, as well as the previous seven budgets. We have created a new culture and expectation here in Lansing of getting budgets done responsibly, thoughtfully and early."

Where is that responsibility, thoughtfulness and timeliness now?

For the past 8 years, Republicans controlled the executive branch and both legislative bodies. Now that the Republican-controlled Legislature is forced to work with a Democratic governor, progress has stalled.

Why does it matter?

Without a state budget, schools can't plan for a full academic year. Programs that rely on state support are forced to decide if they begin anyway without the promise of a budget or cancel for an entire year.

And beyond schools, there are critical issues Michigan faces that must be addressed in the budget: Road funding, veteran services, public safety and more.

What's at stake?

Included in Gov. Whitmer's proposal are a number of increases and decreases to address changing needs in the state. Some key examples:

A significant increase to the amount of money put toward road repairs and upkeep.

Possible elimination of the pension tax, to allow retired seniors to keep more of their annual income.

Overhaul of the state's failed child welfare system that has come under fire for overloaded caseworkers, inaccurately tracking cases and an increase in the number of children dying each year while part of the system.

Funding to address a 700-person staffing shortfall and other issues in the Michigan Department of Corrections, illuminated in tense contract negotiations with union representatives last year.

Major updates in information technology systems that will improve processes for taxes, permitting, licensing, and more.

Each of great importance on their own, together these issues affect virtually everyone in the state.

What's next?

Earlier this year, the legislature and Gov. Whitmer displayed a willingness to negotiate and compromise on auto insurance reforms - an issue that's been debated for years without a solution.

That teamwork should serve as a blueprint for budget negotiations. It's past time for legislative leaders to transparently issue their budgets so the real work can begin. It's easy to criticize the governor's plan - it's harder to come up with an alternative.

The people of Michigan deserve a government that serves their interests and includes them in the democratic process. Dallying on the budget as July 1 rolls by and the September 30 deadline looms reflects poor leadership.

And it shows a willingness to put political interests above legislative ones.

Show us your proposed budgets, legislative leaders, and then come to the table to find workable solutions that put the interests of all Michiganders first.

___

The Mining Journal. June 27, 2019

Safety must be always first when using fireworks

It's a little hard to believe, but the Fourth of July is right around the corner. It feels like we were just shoveling snow away from our front doors and preheating our cars in the morning, and now we are officially less than six months away from Christmas Day.

Being Yoopers, it's always vital to make the most of our summer holidays, as fleeting as they may be. That means always remembering to be safe, especially when it comes to lighting fireworks.

According to the National Safety Council's website, nsc.org, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents in 2017. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20.

Over two-thirds (67 of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16. And while the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.

The website recommends several measures to help prevent injury, including:

. Never allow children to handle fireworks; older children should only use them under close adult supervision

. Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

. Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

. Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

. Never light fireworks indoors

. Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

. Never point or throw fireworks at another person

. Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

. Never ignite devices in a container

. Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

. Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

It's also important to remember that even smaller fireworks don't mean they are safe. The NSC reports that sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.

Before we know it, we'll be raking up the leaves in our yards in preparation for the long winter. Yoopers need to enjoy the few precious months of summer we are granted — especially the holidays — and there's no worse way to spend a holiday than in the emergency room. During this Fourth of July, remember that the best holiday is a safe holiday.

___

Traverse City Record-Eagle. June 27, 2019

Olden years aren't golden for state

In the race of life, one doesn't necessarily want to cross the finish line first.

Nor win the race to be the state with the highest number of counties where the median age is 50-plus.

But Michigan won the old, ahem gold, medal, according to U.S. Census numbers reported by Bridge Magazine this week.

Altogether, Michigan has 21 counties with a half-century median age (out of 83); the next closest state is Montana with 13 counties (out of 56) and Texas with 12 (out of 254).

Several counties in our coverage area top the list: Median age in Benzie County is 50 years old; Antrim County is 51.5 years old and Leelanau County weighs in at 54.6 years old.

Our comparative spring chickens are Kalkaska County at 44.2 years, and Grand Traverse County at 43.1 years old.

This county measure is one piece of the picture — our state is 12th oldest overall, and has had stagnant population growth for 20 years.

But those preparing for Census 2020 say that this older drift is something to consider as we prepare for the days ahead — days that will likely include struggles to meet the needs of the aging; potential economic hardship and declining growth, according to the Detroit News.

Safety net systems are already starting to break amid increasing demand for services, said Heidi Gustine, the incoming executive director of the Traverse City-based nonprofit Area Agency on Aging of Northwestern Michigan.

"We're about to hit a tipping point," Gustine told the News.

Workforce is an issue, as aging communities get double slammed with both dwindling numbers of workers and growing health care staffing needs. Not having enough working-age people sets a "speed limit" for economic health and growth, said Xian Liu, research manager for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

Luis also told the News that Michigan is experiencing a projected 25 percent decline in the K-12 school-age population.

Some communities are turning former schools into senior centers; others are trying to draw in entrepreneurs and families with better pay and jobs.

We are fortunate to already have smart, devoted people working on this issue in Grand Traverse County, and we're hopeful that lessons we learn can keep our communities healthy for years to come.

We need to involve the pros — our retirees — to tap into their wisdom. Because age and health are not mutually exclusive.

Our oldest area community is also the state's healthiest — Leelanau County, the reigning No. 1 health champion, according to the 2019 County Health Rankings Report.