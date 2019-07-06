Sanford executives call lawsuit against neurosurgeon ‘bogus’

Three of Sanford Health's top executives in an email to employees earlier this week blasted the federal government and two Sanford doctors who filed a federal lawsuit against one of their colleagues.

Dustin Bechtold and Bryan Wellman filed the suit against the company and one of its neurosurgeons, accusing them of defrauding the federal government and harming patients by performing unnecessary surgeries.

The Argus Leader reports that Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, Chief Operating Officer Matthew Hocks and Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle used the email to call the allegations against Dr. Wilson Asfora "bogus."

The email says Asfora is regarded as a premier neurosurgeon in the Upper Midwest. It says that Krabbenhoft and Hocks both had surgeries performed by Asfora. It says Asfora saved the life of Krabbenhoft's grandson.