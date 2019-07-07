Nurse, Figueroa pitch AZL Giants Orange to 2-1 win over AZL Cubs 2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Conner Nurse allowed just four hits over six innings, and Miguel Figueroa was also effective on the mound, as the AZL Giants Orange shut down the AZL Cubs 2 in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Nurse (3-0) allowed one run while striking out five to pick up the win.

AZL Cubs 2 started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a double, Carlos Morfa advanced to third on a ground out by Abraham Rodriguez and then scored on a single by Bryce Windham.

The AZL Giants Orange took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Luis Toribio and Tyler Wyatt hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

Manuel Espinoza (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.