Colorado man pleads guilty in theft of thousands of pills

Federal prosecutors say a 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Colorado pharmacy including opioid pills valued at more than $18,000.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn's office says Dewayne Scott entered his plea this week. Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.

According to prosecutors, Scott and four other people burglarized a pharmacy in Colorado Springs around 3 a.m. on August 22, 2017. Investigators found that the stolen items included nearly 7,000 pills, including OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone and Oxycodone.

The pharmacy's entire loss was estimated at more than $27,000.

FBI agents questioned Scott about the pharmacy burglary in October 2017 while he was being investigated for a burglary from a moving company. He was charged in March.