Patient accused of killing patient at mental health center

A man was arrested after authorities say he fatally choked a woman at a Southeast Portland mental health treatment facility in May while they both were patients there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Roger J. Jones was arrested Friday.

Court documents say that surveillance video shows Jones twice go into the room of Huyen Cao on May 17, where he at some point strangled her off camera.

A probable cause affidavit says he goes into her room around 3:40 a.m., stays for 17 minutes, leaves and returns briefly about 10 minutes later.

Cao was later found unresponsive in her bed by employees at the Cameron Care Center and pronounced dead.

Cameron Care officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment while a worker who answered the phone there said the company declines comment on the killing.

It wasn't immediately known if Jones has a lawyer.