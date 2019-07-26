Maryland, Virginia officials investigate intestine illnesses

Maryland health officials haven't identified a source for a significant increase in intestinal illnesses reported this month, which comes as Virginia's Health Department says they're dealing with a similar uptick.

Maryland's Health Department announced Thursday there've been 42 reports of cyclosporiasis this year, with 37 of those occurring in the last two weeks. In Virginia, 39 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed since May 1, up from the usual nine cases reported.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. Consuming food or water contaminated with feces can trigger the infection. Past U.S. outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to imported produce.

The Virginia Department of health said Thursday they're investigating cafeterias at the Capital One Building and the Valo Park Building in McLean and a CarMax in Richmond.