4 new cases of rare mosquito virus reported in horses

Health officials in Massachusetts have confirmed four new cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in horses.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday that laboratory testing confirmed cases in Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield and Granby. That brings the total number of horse cases of EEE to seven this year.

Officials say there are now 28 communities at critical risk, 37 at high risk, and 126 at moderate risk for the virus in the state. There have been four confirmed human cases of EEE this year, one of them fatal.

The virus is rare and can cause brain infections.

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel says peak time for transmitting mosquito-borne illness extends through September so residents should carry mosquito repellent when outdoors and limit outdoor activity in high risk areas.