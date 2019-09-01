UN chief visits Congo region hit by Ebola; pledges support

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits an Ebola center in Beni, eastern Congo Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Guterres is starting a three-day visit to Congo to see the work of UN peacekeepers, work on disarmament and reintegration of ex-combatants, and efforts to stop the spread of the Ebola virus. AP Photo

The United Nations secretary-general has visited Congo's eastern city of Beni, pledging solidarity as the region faces both extremist violence and an Ebola outbreak that has killed nearly 2,000 people.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday the U.N. is on the side of the Congolese people and pledged U.N. peacekeeping forces' support in the fight against extremism that he says "is threatening not only Congo but Africa and the world."

He is on a three-day trip to Congo. He stopped in Goma earlier and on Monday will meet with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi.

Some Beni residents say they do not trust U.N. peacekeepers and that they did little when they were being attacked by rebels.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Others in Beni said a visit from the head of the U.N. could help.