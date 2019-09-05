See a photo gallery of the Fanselau family

Karsen, 9, hugs his adoptive mother Shelly Fanselau as father Michael Fanselau looks on, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Roseville.
Shelly Fanselau touches the bed of Xavian, her foster child and biological brother to her adopted boys, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Roseville. Xavian is living in Mexico after his biological father took him and his sister to live with their grandmother. The father has returned to live in the U.S. The Fanselaus have been trying to get Xavian and his sister Anastasia back.
Family photo of foster children Xavian and Anastasia, left front with the Fanselau family: Konner, 9, mother Shelly, Kyle, 12, father Michael and Karsen.
Fanselau family
Kyle Fanselau, 12, jumps off a bed as he throws his hat on the hat rack during a game with his twin brothers, Karsen and Konner, 9, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Roseville. He leaps off the bed of Xavian, his biological brother, who now lives in Mexico.
Kyle Fanselau, 12, practices trumpet as his brother Karsen, 9, plays with a slinky at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Roseville.
Kyle Fanselau, 12, right, plays a game of foosball with twin brothers, Karsen and Konner, 9, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Roseville.
Kyle Fanselau, 12, right, plays a game of foosball with twin brothers Karsen and Konner, 9, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Roseville.
Kyle Fanselau, 12, celebrates winning a game of foosball against twin brothers Karsen and Konner, 9, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Roseville.
Shelly Fanselau helps Konner, 9, and Karsen, 9, pack their school lunches on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at their Roseville home.
Micheal and Shelly Fanselau eat dinner with sons Kyle, Konner and Karsen on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Roseville.
Shelly and Michael Fanselau laugh with son Karsen, 9, at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Roseville.
Twins Karsen and Konner, 9, battles to catch a football thrown by brother, Kyle,12, in their backyard on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Roseville.
Karsen, 9, plays with new puppy Kooper, as his twin brother Konner catches football thrown by his brother Kyle on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Roseville.
Karsen Fanselau, 9, plays with his hot wheels track at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Roseville.
Fanselau family photo, left to right, of Kyle, Karsen, Xavian, Konner and Anastasia.
Fanselau family
Xavian Geer from family photo on Tuesday, August 28, 2019 in Roseville.
Family photo
Anastasia Geer from family photo on Tuesday, August 28, 2019 in Roseville.
Family photo
