Tennessee assisted living facility fined, admissions halted

Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions for an assisted living care facility after an investigation found several violations.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release Monday that The Terrace at Mountain Creek in Chattanooga was ordered not to admit any new residents. The release says investigators found violations at the 120-bed facility related to resident medication, admissions, medical records, plans of care and other issues.

The facility has been fined $26,000 and a special monitor has been appointed to review its operations.

Admissions to an assisted living facility may be suspended when conditions are detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of residents.

The facility has the right to a hearing regarding the admissions suspension before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.