News California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez celebrates Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on AB 5 September 18, 2019 05:54 PM

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, discusses her Assembly Bill 5 after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it on Sept. 18, 2019. The new law will require employers to reclassify some workers as employees who are entitled to benefits and protections.