News See Guiding Hands teacher and administrators arraigned on manslaughter charges November 13, 2019 08:28 PM

Guiding Hands school site administrator Cindy Keller, principal Starranne Meyers and teacher Kimberly Wohlwend, accused of restraining 13-year-old Max Benson, were arraigned in El Dorado Superior Court in Placerville on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.