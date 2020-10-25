Sacramento Bee Logo
Raiders get 4 linemen back for game vs. Bucs

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test. The Raiders held practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay.
LAS VEGAS

The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday and were active for the game against the Buccaneers.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.

