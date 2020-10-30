Broncos scrap Friday’s practice after player gets COVID-19

The Denver Broncos postponed practice Friday after learning a player on their roster tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said the player, whom the Broncos didn’t identify, was at home in self-isolation as were two players who were determined to have been in close contact.

The Broncos (2-4) said they were conducting virtual meetings Friday in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday.

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.

The Broncos, who are scheduled to return to practice Saturday, were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago.

Modkins returned to work Monday but offensive line coach Mike Munchak has been absent since Wednesday for COVID-19 reasons. The team hasn’t said if Munchak or somebody close to him has the virus.

Earlier this month, the Broncos were affected by an outbreak in New England, and their game against the Patriots was delayed a week when several Patriots, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, contracted the coronavirus.

That essentially wiped out Denver’s bye week and forced the league to reschedule several games, including this weekend's game in Denver which was originally slated for Nov. 22.

