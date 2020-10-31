The Latest: Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive for virus

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Romania's Simona Halep wears a face mask as she leaves after losing her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Simona Halep said Saturday Oct. 31, 2020, that she has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she has “mild symptoms.”

The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

She added, “I feel good... we will get through this together.”

Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.