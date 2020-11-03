Mississippi: Will magnolia replace old rebel-themed flag?

Brenda McIntyre, a co-owner of A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., shows off, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, that voters will vote on as the new Mississippi state flag on Nov. 3, 2020. AP

Mississippi voters were deciding whether to accept a new state flag to replace a Confederate-themed banner that lawmakers retired months ago as part of a national reckoning over racial injustice.

A single design was on the ballot for a yes-or-no vote. It has the state flower, a magnolia, encircled by stars and the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

If a majority of voters say yes, the flag will eventually become an official state symbol. Legislators will have to put the design into law, but they are expected to do that with little argument if voters agree with the design.

If voters say no, the old flag will not return. Instead, a commission will design another new flag to go on the ballot in 2021. The new design would have the same rules: It must include “In God We Trust” and it cannot incorporate the Confederate battle emblem that's widely condemned as racist.

Angela Reginal, 53, of Pearl, said she voted for the new design. Reginal, who is Black, said the Confederate-themed old flag was “part of history,” and although she said it never bothered her, she believed it needed to be changed.

“For me, if it offends my brother, I think it needs to be changed,” said Reginal, who works in the office of a home health agency.

A white voter at the same precinct in Pearl, Beki Routh, said she voted for the new flag but wanted to keep the old one.

“If you try to erase history, you're doomed to repeat it,” said Routh, 50, a bank employee.

Joan Martin, 79, a retired registered nurse from Picayune, said she voted for the new flag because “I didn’t have any choice.

“There was just the one thing and I thought it looked pretty and it said ‘In God We Trust,’ so I voted yes on it,” said Martin, who is white.

Mississippi was the last state with a flag that included the Confederate emblem — a red field topped by a blue X dotted by 13 white stars. Mississippi had used the same flag since 1894, when white supremacists in the state Legislature adopted the design amid backlash to the political clout that Black residents gained during Reconstruction.

The flag was a divisive symbol in a state with the largest percentage of Black residents.

Taderell Lamont Roberts, 48, of Picayune, goes by his middle name, which was on the name patch on his work shirt for Heritage Plastics, where he’s a foreman. He said he voted for the new flag.

“That old flag to me represented a lot of rebelism, you know, the good old boys," said Roberts, who is Black. "It never bothered me. ... But is time for a different flag so our new generation can see that all that is in the past, and they don’t have to deal with that. We were brought up to just live with it. But I’m glad that now it’s time for a change.”

Mississippi residents who voted in a 2001 statewide election chose to keep the old flag. But all of the state's public universities and many local governments had stopped flying it. Many made the decision after mid-2015, when a white man shot and killed nine Black people worshiping at a church in Charleston, South Carolina; he had previously posed for photos with the rebel flag.

Until this summer, a majority of Mississippi legislators were unwilling to consider changing the state flag because they considered the issue too volatile. Momentum changed as protests broke out across the U.S. after a Black man was killed in Minneapolis police custody. The final push for changing the Mississippi flag came from business, education, religious and sports groups — including, notably, the Mississippi Baptist Convention and the Southeastern Conference.

The public submitted nearly 3,000 flag designs. A nine-person commission — with members appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker — chose the magnolia flag to go on the ballot.

The proposed design has the state flower on a dark blue background with red bars on either end. The magnolia is encircled by stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state. The flag also has a single star made of diamond shapes representing the Native American people who lived on the land before others arrived.

Separately, supporters of the old Mississippi flag are starting an initiative that could revive the old flag by putting the Confederate-themed banner and some other designs up for a statewide vote. But they face big hurdles in gathering enough signatures to get their ideas on the ballot, and their efforts could be complicated by limited public interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Press writer Janet McConnaughey in Picayune, Mississippi, contributed to this report.

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.