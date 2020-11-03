AP VoteCast: North Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters in North Carolina made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 39% of North Carolina voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 60% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,726 voters and 701 nonvoters in North Carolina -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden had an advantage over Trump among voters under 45 while Biden was about tied with Trump among older voters.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Black voters were more likely to back Biden over Trump but white voters were more likely to back Trump over Biden.

Biden was preferred among college-educated voters but voters without a college degree were split.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to prefer Biden but Trump was preferred among voters in small towns and rural areas.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham led Thom Tillis among voters under 45. Cunningham was about even with Tillis among older voters.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Black voters were more likely to prefer Cunningham while white voters were more likely to support Tillis over Cunningham.

College-educated voters were more likely to back Cunningham over Tillis while Cunningham and Tillis were roughly even among voters without a college degree.

Cunningham was preferred among both voters in cities and suburban voters while voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Tillis.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

In the race for governor, Roy Cooper had an advantage over Dan Forest among both voters under 45 and older voters.

Black voters were more likely to prefer Cooper over Forest but Forest was preferred among white voters.

Cooper led Forest among both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to back Cooper but Forest had an edge over Cooper among voters in small towns and rural areas.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 17% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 31% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-one percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in North Carolina. Forty-two percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 27% saying it ranked at the top.

Ten percent named health care, 9% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 42% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 58% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in North Carolina, 25% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 15% said they are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus and 14% said they don't like the candidates.

In North Carolina, 77% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 82% did not have a college degree.

---

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,726 voters in North Carolina was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

---

Online:

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. presidential elections: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2020