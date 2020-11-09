Sacramento Bee Logo
Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati out 4 months after knee surgery

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Ansu Fati, gestures after he was fouled by Betis' Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, gestures after he was fouled by Betis' Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Joan Monfort AP
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday. He was replaced at halftime after not recovering from a challenge by Aissa Mandi inside the area.

The club said Fati's surgery was successful.

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

He had already been dropped from Spain's national team because of the injury.

