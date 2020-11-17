The Latest: Ukraine match against Switzerland canceled

Montezuma fans react to a call in the first half of an 8-man high school football semifinal playoff game between Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Capacity for state tournament games has been limited to 2400 and masks are required. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Ukraine soccer federation says its Nations League game against Switzerland has been canceled.

The federation says health officials in the Swiss canton state of Lucerne put the squad into quarantine.

Six Ukraine players have tested positive for COVID-19 in Switzerland. UEFA’s disciplinary panel could order Ukraine to forfeit the game.

The French soccer league says Saturday’s game between Marseille and Nice has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Nice squad.

The league says at least 10 of the 30 listed players for Nice have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available.

No new date has been set for the match.

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad.

Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerland. But the Ukrainian federation says two of the six should have UEFA clearance to play because Sergei Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes have antibodies after previously testing positive.

Ukraine could be forced to forfeit the game. The match will decide which of the two teams is relegated to the second tier.

The group also includes Germany and Spain.