No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas

The Associated Press

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) enters the field with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
LAFAYETTE, La.

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette has canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not hold practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations on Nov. 21.

Louisiana-Lafayette's next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Sun Belt Conference title game is scheduled for Dec. 19, with the location and Louisiana-Lafayette's East Division opponent yet to be determined.

