Kentucky reports state record of 54 COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear said that Thursday was Kentucky's deadliest day since the pandemic began as he announced a record 54 new coronavirus deaths. The state also reported 3,349 new cases of COVID-19.

“Our death report today is by far the most people that we’ve lost, and remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago, where it was trending,” Beshear said.

Kentucky’s previous record of 38 deaths was reported Dec. 2. The state has reported more than 3,300 confirmed or probable coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, outlined the state's holiday guidance for the upcoming weeks and urged residents to limit social gatherings in order to slow the spread of the virus. Residents are recommended to limit travel and limit the size of gatherings to two households and no more than eight people.

All but three of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.

