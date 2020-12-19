Groves carries E. Washington over N. Arizona 80-64

Tanner Groves scored a career-high 26 points plus a career-best 13 rebounds and Eastern Washington topped Northern Arizona 80-64 on Saturday.

Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season. Originally set for Friday, the game was cancelled 90 minutes before tipoff by an inconclusive COVID-19 test result from EWU's program. The tests were negative Saturday and the Big Sky season was on.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (2-4, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Jacob Groves added seven points and seven rebounds. Ellis Magnuson had five assists for the Eagles.

Cameron Shelton had 23 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (0-4, 0-1).

The Eagles shot 5% (30 of 51) with eight 3-pointers and a 42-26 advantage in rebounding, 35 coming on the defensive glass. EWU outscored the Lumberjacks 42-24 in the paint and had 18 assists on 30 baskets.

