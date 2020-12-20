Sacramento Bee Logo
Judson College launches fundraising appeal to stay open

The Associated Press

MARION, Ala.

Judson College, a Baptist-affiliated women’s college in rural west Alabama, said it needs financial help to remain open in 2021.

Located in Marion, Judson announced the appeal saying falling enrollment and financial problems caused by both the recession of 2008 and the pandemic had taken their their toll.

A letter to supporters from President W. Mark Tew said the college needs $500,000 by Dec. 31 and another $1 million by the end of May,

“Without these extraordinary gifts, the College will not have sufficient cash to meet its operational responsibilities and will be unable to begin the spring semester. If this happens, all students will be informed of transfer options to complete their degrees,” said the letter.

The more than 180-year-old school only has a few hundred students. Tew's letter said a consulting company will look at changing markets and potential avenues for the college.

