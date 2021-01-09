Washburn, Kansas State start semester late due to COVID-19

Kansas State and Washburn universities will begin the spring semester online as the pandemic rages.

The plan is for the first two weeks to be virtual at Kansas State, but it isn't clear when in-person learning will resume at Washburn.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs at Washburn, said in a statement that the decision about classes will be reviewed weekly and that “the university will return to face-to-face classes as soon as possible."

Kansas State said in a statement that the goal was to mitigate continued spread of COVID-19.

“As we anticipate a surge in positive cases as people return to our campuses, this action will help us keep safety protocols in place,” said Richard Myers, Kansas State's president.