North Carolina saw 91 workplace fatalities in 2020

North Carolina has experienced the deadliest year for workplace fatalities in at least 10 years.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that there were 91 workplace fatalities in 2020. That number includes 26 related to COVID-19.

The figures were released Friday by the state Labor Department.

In 2019, there were 55 workplace fatalities. That was the previous highest total since 2010.

The construction industry is still the most hazardous industry. It had 26 work-related deaths. There were 22 deaths in the services industry.

The numbers from the state do not include workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department. Those deaths include traffic accidents and fatalities on farms with 10 or fewer employees.

Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.