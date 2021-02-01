Kenin back at Melbourne Park; Andreescu out of Open warmup

United States' Sofia Kenin waits to receive serve from Italy's Camila Giorgi during their match at a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill) AP

Sofia Kenin had a sprinkling of fans in the stands to watch her first match back at Melbourne Park since her Grand Slam breakthrough at last year's Australian Open.

She loved it, saying she really missed her fans, although she would have enjoyed a longer stint on the court at Margaret Court Arena. Kenin had just won the first set 7-5 on Tuesday when Camila Giorgi called for the trainer and then retired from their match at the Yarra Valley Classic.

Kenin had only one match win in previous trips to Melbourne Park in 2018 and '19 before winning her first major title here last year, when she she beat local hope Ash Barty in the semifinals and Garbine Muguruza in the final. She also reached the final at the delayed French Open, losing to first-time winner Iga Swiatek, and notched more match wins at Grand Slam events last year than any other woman.

“Obviously it’s really special. Super glad to be here," Kenin said of her return to Australia. “Trying to somehow handle the emotions on court. I feel like it’s going to be a little bit of a rollercoaster next Monday or Tuesday, whenever I play. I feel like you guys, the fans, will see a little bit more emotions.

“Now it’s a little bit quiet, trying to get into the rhythm. Yeah, I’ll somehow have to figure out a way to handle nerves of course for next week.”

The Yarra Valley Classic is one of six tournaments being staged at Melbourne Park this week to give players some time to prepare for the Australian Open, which starts next Monday. The ATP Cup, a 12-team competition involving Novak Djokovic's Serbia and Rafael Nadal's Spain, is among the three men's tournaments.

The season-opening major has been delayed three weeks because of quarantine and travel restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All players and passengers who arrived on 17 charter flights into Australia for the tournament had to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

“Tennis Australia did such a great job. Truly grateful to be here,” Kenin said.

ANDREESCU'S ABSENCE CONTINUES

Bianca Andreescu’s long absence from competitive tennis will continue for another week after the 2019 U.S. Open champion withdrew from the Grampians Trophy event scheduled to start Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Canadian hasn't played since the 2019 WTA Trophy because of knee and foot injuries, and is coming off a hard lockdown in Melbourne.

“Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court,” Andreescu said in a statement. “After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians.

“Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open!”

Andreescu was among the 72 players forced into the hard lockdown after being deemed a close contact of passengers on their charter flights who returned a positive test for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, was among those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Unlike the rest of the playing group, those in lockdown weren't allowed outside to practice for up to five hours a day.

The Grampians Trophy had a delayed start for that reason, and was mainly open to the players who hadn't been able to practice while in quarantine.

No. 12 Belinda Bencic is now the highest-ranked player in the draw, which also includes Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens.

GIPPSLAND TROPHY

Fifth-seeded Johanna Konta had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Bernarda Pera at the Gippsland Trophy tournament. Also advancing were No. 7 Elise Mertens and No. 12 Caroline Garcia.

Two seeded players made early exits, with Kaia Kanepi beating No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 and Katie Boulter beating No. 14 Coco Gauff 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

SANDGREN WINS

Ninth-seeded Tennys Sandgren, a two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, won his first match since coming out of the hard lockdown, beating John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Great Ocean Road Open.