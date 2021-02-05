Wichita school board considers changing Redskins mascot name

The Wichita school board plans to discuss whether the change Redskins mascot name at North High School.

The board's agenda for its Monday meeting noted many organizations and teams, on all levels, have discussed or changed the impact of “culturally-insensitive” mascots, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The Washington Football Team of the NFL dropped its Redskins mascot last year and Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves have stopped using the Chief Wahoo mascot. The Kansas City Chiefs are under pressure to end the traditional “war chant” by fans that uses a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk

Wichita board members have received letters asking them to discuss North High School mascot "to examine the social impact and ramifications on our students and our district,” according to the agenda.

The board first raised the issue last summer but decided to delay the discussion because coronavirus restrictions prevented the public from attending meetings in person. That is still true and Monday's board meeting will be virtual.