4-6 million added to California’s vaccine eligibility list

California will soon expand its list of people eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by another 4 million to 6 million people by adding the severely disabled and those with health conditions that put them at high risk for infection and death, state Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.

Among those who will become eligible on March 15 are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese. They join people 65 and over and those in high-risk job descriptions who already were eligible under the state's plan.

California has been plagued by vaccine shortages and Ghaly couldn’t say how long it will take for the state to vaccinate the estimated 17 million to 19 million people who will be eligible for the vaccine once the new additions are made.

“Without that crystal ball on the allocation it’s going to be really hard to answer," he said. The nation's most populous state can expect to receive more than 1 million doses each week at least for the next few weeks, Ghaly said.

Each of the current vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses for full effectiveness. So it takes 1 million shots to cover 500,000 people.

Judy Mark, the president of Disability Voices United, thanked the state for moving up vaccinations for disabled people but said it should be immediate.

“The March 15 effective date may be too late for many people with disabilities who could die from COVID in the meantime,” she said in a statement.

Ghaly said the extra time is needed for the state to ramp up capacity.

“The bottom line is we are still dealing very much with the scarcity of vaccine,” Ghaly said, adding, “we believe this is the right timeline” for adding new people to the eligibility list.

Some people with disabilities or certain health conditions will be harder to reach because they need to be vaccinated at home, Ghaly said.

“I want the disability community to know, we’ve heard you, and we’re going to do more and better to provide access, even with the scarcity,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said while touring a mass vaccination site at Moscone Center in San Francisco. He said the state recognizes that those with certain physical and intellectual disabilities are “uniquely vulnerable.”

California is emerging from its worst stage of the pandemic. New virus cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in the past three weeks, and deaths that topped 3,500 a week also have started to decline, though more slowly.

The state started its vaccine rollout as cases and hospitalizations were exploding. Officials first focused on vaccinating people based on the level of risk from their work. Health care workers were the first in line and the state then added educators, farm workers and emergency service workers. People in long-term care facilities and those 65 and over are also eligible.

Once the state gets through those groups, it plans to move to an age-based system rather than one based on job description. But Ghaly said Friday the state hasn’t fully developed a plan for the age-based criteria.

“We are working to determine what that age span will be and when that date will be triggered. It is going to be largely driven by supply of vaccine,” he said.

The state’s decision to rely largely on age for vaccine eligibility during the initial rollout was criticized by those who said it failed to protect people under 65 and at high risk of infection and death from COVID-19.

California has opened many mass vaccination centers in the last several weeks but they aren’t operating close to full capacity because of vaccine shortages. The city of Los Angeles temporarily closed vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium and four other locations until supplies could be replenished.

"We’re all frustrated. We know we could do much more if we had available doses," said Dr. Paul Simon, LA County's chief science officer. “For example, we’re now receiving about 200,000 doses each week and as we’ve surveyed all of our providers we’re confident that we could administer up to 600,000 doses a week. So we have much, much greater capacity if we can get the available vaccine.”

California has administered 5.5 million doses to date, and more than 1 million people have gotten both.