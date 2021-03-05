Washington hits goal of 45K COVID-19 vaccines per day

Washington state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19, health officials said Friday evening.

The Department of Health said in a news release that the daily goal had been reached and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. That's 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state's providers and long-term care programs, officials said.

The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Although health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.

The state also on Friday reported 784 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths. Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 343,868 cases and 5,041 deaths, state health officials said.