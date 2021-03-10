News
Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House
Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon.
The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.
The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month. However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.
People could get a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 17 types of conditions — including cancer, anxiety, epilepsy, menopause, a terminal illness and chronic pain. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.
