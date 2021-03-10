Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

March 10

The Bowling Green Daily News on the fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol building:

For decades, anyone who was fortunate enough to visit our nation’s capital marveled at the freedom of movement around many of the most historic and important locations in our democracy: the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, dozens of statues and memorials – the list goes on.

Of course, vital security measures existed at the most sensitive buildings, but those measures struck a reasonable balance between protection and access to the people’s government. The fact that all visitors from anywhere in the world could move largely at will within the epicenter of our government was in itself a powerful expression of American freedom.

In recent months, however, this has not been the case. On Jan. 7, the day after the tragic and horrifying breach of the Capitol building by a sorely misguided throng of fringe political zealots, several miles of security fencing – much of it topped with razor wire – was installed around the Capitol complex. It still stands today, walling off Washington residents and visitors from many of the aforementioned buildings and outdoor spaces. Perhaps most concerning, though, is the image the fencing projects. The words “prison yard” or “war zone” are commonly used to describe the scene, and it’s not hyperbole.

Understandably, Washington residents and federal officials on both sides of the aisle are losing patience, and we echo their intensifying calls for the fencing to come down as soon as possible. We acknowledge that security and intelligence agencies continue to monitor apparent threats against Washington: As recently as last week, there were rumblings of potential violence from far-right-wing militia groups who foolishly believed a cockamamie internet theory that former President Donald Trump was to be inaugurated for a second term March 4. And late last month, Capitol security officials signaled that certain measures would remain in place at least through President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, which as of this writing has not yet been scheduled.

Still, threats of violence against Washington are not a new phenomenon. We would assume that on some level, they are daily occurrences for the intelligence community. Yet never before has the entire Capitol complex been surrounded by razor-wire fencing for months on end, and we struggle to understand why such a scenario is required now. Officials have not provided much detail about the supposed threats from militia groups, leaving many in the Washington community to question whether the intelligence is sound enough to justify the continued use of the fencing.

Again, the deadly and ugly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a dark day for our nation. We excuse absolutely nothing that happened that day, and anyone involved must face harsh penalties. But the true saviors that day were members of the U.S. Capitol Police and other Capitol security personnel who bravely and swiftly took action to protect those inside the building from harm. And those same people will be the ones who will make the difference in the unfortunate event of another attempted breach – anyone hell bent on causing death and destruction will not be deterred by a row of fencing, we fear.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland described the events of Jan. 6 as “primarily a failure in intelligence,” and it’s hard to disagree. Van Hollen would prefer to strengthen security by hiring more police officers, by using temporary fencing for major events and by generally shoring up preparation and readiness.

“There’s a bipartisan sense that we should not create sort of a permanent Great Wall around the Capitol of the United States,” he said.

We believe Van Hollen is on the right track, and we are thankful that many representatives of both political parties share his view. The Capitol complex should not be permanently encased inside tall metal barriers, and it must soon be restored to its normal condition as a location that invites any and all to freely visit and experience the heart of the world’s greatest democracy.



March 7

The News-Enterprise on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout frustrations:

Nothing about life within a pandemic is easy or normal.

From where you can go and when, to wearing a face covering or two, the last 12 months have been unnerving, challenging and dozens of other descriptive terms can apply.

And now that we are in life with a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a new level of frustration.

How do I get a vaccine and where can I get one? Do I even want to get a vaccine and if I do, will someone please answer a telephone so I can schedule an appointment?

Life is frustrating these days.

Unless you are in a profession such as an educator or first responder where there has been more structure to getting injected, it appears, there’s been a degree of chaos in trying to get an appointment scheduled for a vaccine for much of the rest of Hardin County.

You call the Lincoln Trail District Health Department and you aren’t told where the vaccine will be administered until you are able to get an appointment scheduled. For some, knowing the location potentially can mean if they can get there or not.

The district has said they don’t want people knowing where the shot clinic, fearing that it may bring those thinking they can just show up without an appointment and be vaccinated.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jac­que­line Coleman visited Bapt­ist Health Hardin’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Towne Mall, saying she wanted to see it for herself after learning of the clinic’s efficiency.

That may be so after some initial hiccups, some possibly created by those with vaccine appointments showing up as they pleased instead of when they were scheduled.

A February social media post showed more than a dozen people, some in walkers, waiting in line to get the vaccine at the Towne Mall.

A clinic official said more than 1,300 people are scheduled to receive the vaccine in the coming week. Let’s hope it runs smoothly.

A common-sense approach is needed by health providers, and the public, at all times. It’s even more magnified during a pandemic as sensitive and aged members of the community – many frightened of contracting the virus – tries to find a spot in the vaccination line.



March 5

The Bowling Green Daily News on a Western Kentucky University student who headed a micro pantry project:

On campus to learn the knowledge and skills needed to help him be a successful adult, Western Kentucky University sophomore Jason Lowe is doing some teaching of his own.

The Glasgow native, using a Young Leaders for Social Change fellowship through the Southern Partners Fund charitable organization, has come up with a project to help with the pressing need of food insecurity.

Lowe’s project – to create micro pantries in Bowling Green that address the need for food and hygiene items among the city’s underprivileged residents – is in its infancy but is already gaining momentum.

Through a partnership with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a grassroots community organization that supports many progressive causes, Lowe has fashioned a micro pantry out of a former Daily News newspaper vending machine and placed it outside the Higgins Center for Nonprofits on Collett Avenue.

That micro pantry, and one Lowe established at Natcher Elementary School in partnership with the school’s Family Resource Center, is available 24 hours a day for those needing help and those wanting to contribute to Lowe’s cause by donating nonperishable food items and hygiene items on the spot.

Lowe didn’t invent the micro pantry idea. In fact, he said he has seen it used in other cities. But he is still to be commended for his ingenuity and his team-building skills that have made the idea come alive in Bowling Green.

It’s an idea we can all get behind because it addresses a real need.

Food insecurity was a concern before anyone had even heard of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some 13.7 million households, or 10.5% of all U.S. households, experienced food insecurity at some point during 2019.

That means that more than 35 million Americans were either unable to acquire enough food to meet their needs, or uncertain of where their next meal might come from, during that year.

Living through a global pandemic and the resulting economy-stifling restrictions has certainly made those numbers worse.

That is evidenced by the response to the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland food distribution events in Warren County. Held once monthly before the pandemic, those food distributions are now held three times each month and have no shortage of food recipients.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the immensity of a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and that only makes Lowe’s response more impressive.

This WKU student has chosen to find a solution that can help people at the time of their greatest need. Lowe is limited to the two micro pantry locations for now, but he is using his knowledge of social media and other technologies to change that.

Lowe’s use of Facebook and Instagram has raised awareness of his project, and his use of the Venmo mobile payment service has helped him finance his charitable work.

Expansion could soon be in the works. Now that the Natcher Elementary School FRC is on board with a micro pantry, Lowe said he plans to talk to other Family Resource Centers about participating in his project.

He is also looking into placing micro pantries in city parks or other public places.

We hope Lowe continues to think big as he attacks what is a big problem. And we hope, during his remaining two years as a WKU student, he continues to teach us by his example.

