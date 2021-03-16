Hospitalizations in Texas from COVID-19 continue to drop

The state count of new COVID-19 daily cases is back above 4,000, with 4,838 new confirmed and probable cases reported Tuesday, state health officials said.

Even so, the rolling average of new cases reported in Texas over the past two weeks has fallen by 3,078 per day, a 39.7% decrease, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has recorded 2,726,194 COVID-19 cases during the year-old pandemic. Of those, an estimated 111,691 cases were active Tuesday. Of those, 3,941 required hospitalization as of Monday, the most recent total available from the state.

The 130 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the state push its pandemic death toll to 46,650, the nation's third-largest toll, the Johns Hopkins researchers said. The 162.5 deaths per 100,000 population gave Texas the 24th-highest per capita death toll in the nation, they said.